HAMPSTEAD — More than 30% of registered voters showed up to cast their ballots in Hampstead during New Hampshire’s primary election, town officials reported.
At press time, Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown had not reported their town’s results.
In Hampstead, 2,049 people voted, with 1,569 casting a Republican ballot and 480 Democratic ballots.
Hampstead’s state representative race
Town Clerk Patricia Curran said 33% of Hampstead registered voters showed up in the state’s primary election.
District 15 state representative races were uncontested in both parties. Joe Guthrie led the Republican party with 1,085 votes, followed by Lilli Walsh with 902 votes. On the Democratic ballot, Laurie Warnock received 394 votes to Lisa DeMio’s 346.
In District 34, Republican state representative candidate Mark Pearson had 1185 votes and Democrat Shawn Tilton tallied 419 votes.
Atkinson
Although results were unavailable at press time, District 18 state representative race for the Democratic ticket was uncontested for candidates Chris Duerr and Kate Delfino.
Republicans were narrowing their field down to two from this pool of three candidates: Debra Simone, Arlene Quaratiello and Gregory Spero.
Plaistow
Plaistow voters looked to slim down the Republicans to two candidates in District 20 state representative race after the primary election. The field of four included Robert Harb, Charles R. Melvin, Sr., James Summers and Darrell W. Britton, Jr.
All uncontested Democrats, Robert Bartlett, Nancy Bishop and Stan Duncan, will move on to the general election.
Sandown
Sandown’s state representative race was uncontested.
Benjamin Sharpe and Keith Cronyn were unopposed on the Democratic ticket while Chris True and Tony Piemonte were the Republican candidates.
