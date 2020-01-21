Derry, Londonderry and Windham have a list of open positions up for election when residents head to the polls March 10. The filing period for those interested in running for office ends Jan. 31. Town clerks and school district clerks will be available to sign up potential candidates.
In Derry, there will be two open positions on the Town Council, one three-year term for Councilor-at-Large and a District 3 Council job. Incumbent councilors are Joshua Bourdon and Neil Wetherbee, respectively.
Also in Derry, a two-year town moderator job is up for election in March. Incumbent Mary Till said she will not seek another term as moderator but enjoyed serving the community.
"I welcomed the opportunity to serve as town moderator for the last four years," Till said. "I enjoyed getting to know the many volunteers who make election day run smoothly. It’s a great opportunity to meet people in our community."
Till also took time to remind Derry voters of polling locations for the Feb. 11 presidential primary — three locations, Gilbert H. Hood Middle School for voters in districts 1 and 4; West Running Brook Middle School for residents in District 3, and Calvary Bible Church for District 2 voters. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can determine what district they live in by checking the town clerk's web site.
Other positions up for election in Derry include Derry Public Library Trustee, three positions for three-year terms; Taylor Library Trustee, two open positions for three-year terms, and Supervisor of the Checklist, six-year term.
On Derry's school side, there are two open school board seats, each for three years. Incumbents are Paul Lutz and Dan McKenna. So far, McKenna said he would not seek another term on the board.
School board applications are available at sau10.org or at the administration office at 18 South Main St. in Derry.
In Londonderry, there are also two Town Council jobs up for election in March for three-year terms. Incumbents are Joe Green and Ted Combes.
Londonderry also has three Budget Committee jobs open, for three-year terms, and one positions for a one-year term. Londonderry also has a town moderator job up for election for a two-year term and a six-year Supervisor of the Checklist position for six years. There are two open Leach Library Trustee positions for three years each and also a Trustee of the Trust Fund position for a three-year term.
On the school side, there are two open Londonderry School Board positions up for election for three-year terms.
Londonderry voters vote at the Londonderry High School gymnasium with polls open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham has two open Board of Selectman positions for three-year terms as well as two positions on the Planning Board, also for three years. Windham also elects its Zoning Board and has one positions open for a two-year term and one other for a three-year term. There is also an open Trustee of the Trust Fund job for a three-year term; Trustee of the Cemetery for three years and Trustee of the Library, two positions for three years. Windham voters cast ballots at the Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road, from xx a.m. to xx p.m.