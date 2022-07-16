CONCORD, N.H.– A weapons bill signed into law three weeks ago by Gov. Chris Sununu could have human consequences when seconds count in schools and financial consequences to taxpayers, members of the law enforcement community and Democratic lawmakers said Thursday.
It remains an ambiguous law and if not clarified, will impact law enforcement’s ability to serve the public, said Strafford County High Sherriff Mark Brave.
He said his agency, like others, currently partners with federal agencies and this law could have implications on how and if they interact and financial resources that currently serve the public.
Additionally, he said, it could impact partnerships with local school administrative units to provide safety to schools in the event of an active shooter.
Brave spoke along with Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, House Minority Leader David Cote, and Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, in a virtual press conference Thursday related to concerns about the passage of House Bill 1178.
The law prohibits the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation, or Presidential Executive Order that restricts or regulates the right of the people to keep and bear arms. It was signed two weeks before a presidential executive order, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
Sununu said at the time of the signing, “New Hampshire has a proud tradition of responsible firearms stewardship, and I’ve long said that I’m not looking to make any changes to our laws. This bill will ensure that New Hampshire’s law enforcement efforts will be on our own State firearms laws – and that’s where I believe their focus should be.”
Asked Tuesday about the concerns, Sununu said he knows that Attorney General John Formella and his office are looking at what programs in New Hampshire may or may not qualify for federal funding under the new law but noted the state is still looking for federal guidance or rules around what the parameters of the program will be in place for the Safer Communities Act.
Brave said he and other law enforcement in the state have deputies assigned to federal partners including the US Marshals Service, homeland security, agencies related to human trafficking, internet crimes against children, Secret Service with regards to cybersecurity, FBI Safe Streets, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“This bill as written can affect my office’s ability to partner with local SAUs and receive federal funds to ensure we continue to keep our schools safe and staffed with deputies assigned as school resource officers,” Brave said. “This bill as written would basically eliminate the Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. I believe that no school administrator or educator should have to decide between violating state or federal law.”
No timeline has been established for Formella to respond to the governor’s questions.
Cote said the new law could have “grave consequences” when seconds count in a school shooting and that law enforcement needs clear guidance on what the new law means.
He said Sununu could have waited to sign the bill until some of these questions were answered and that the bill was poorly crafted by Republicans who voted in the majority to support it.
