PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” concert is set for Dec. 4 at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center and will feature a Timberlane Regional High School student as its vocal soloist.
The concert will start at 2:30 p.m. with the orchestra leading the holiday fun.
The orchestra is pulling out all the stops and adding new elements to this year’s festive show.
The set features classics like “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas.” Favorites from the Frozen soundtrack will take the audience through a holiday musical journey before a special Christmas story reading and crowd sing-along of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Santa Claus is also rumored to make an appearance.
Timberlane Superintendent Chris Kellan will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra President Jennifer Onello describes as an exciting addition.
That will be a whole difference experience of adding storytelling to music and the classic Christmas story to our program,” said Onello, also a violinist in the orchestra.
The group performs four concerts each year, but the holiday production is always a favorite for both the crowd and orchestra.
The orchestra came back from a long pause after the pandemic last December. That was a smaller holiday show due to safety protocols.
Now, they are ready for a larger concert and to welcome the community back to their home venue to enjoy music together.
“It’s a very festive program that’s meant to bring people out and get them in the spirit of the holidays,” Onello said. “It includes Hanukkah and Christmas songs and traditions that families know and love.”
It’s also a family-friendly concert. Onello noted younger children enjoy the music and a show they might normally not be taken to by their parents.
The concert will feature Isabella Phair as its soprano soloist.
The 17-year-old senior at Timberlane Regional High School is slated to sing “White Christmas” and “The Christmas Song.” Phair has been singing since age 8 and in chorus since fourth grade.
Onello said the orchestra’s programming committee took a homegrown approach to choosing their soloist for the December concert.
Plaistow’s Timberlane Performing Arts Center is home to the orchestra and houses the high school’s music program.
They decided on Phair after a recommendation from Eric Constantineau, the performing art center’s coordinator.
Phair is a member of her high school’s chorus and was a recent semi-finalist in an international soloist competition.
“She was selected for being an outstanding performer within her school,” Onello said.
Phair joined the orchestra last week for a first rehearsal with the orchestra accompanying her vocal set.
She said it’s already been an incredible experience getting to hear the blending of her voice with the instruments.
“I’m so honored to be given the opportunity to perform with such a professional group that has the same mindset as me,” Phair said.
Although she’s appeared in school musicals, this will be her first time performing with a professional ensemble. That’s something she’s excited to see play out.
“Once I get up there and start singing, I’ll just lose myself in the music and have fun with it,” Phair said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Along with Phair, the concert will feature songs from Voices of Hope, a non-profit organization of performers who raise awareness for cancer research.
Fifty of its singers will perform at “Home for the Holidays” and join the 70-piece orchestra for a rendition of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Messiah.”
Onello added, “It should be a true shop-stopper with all of the voices and orchestration.”
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at a discounted price before Nov. 30 at mvpomusic.org. Tickets can also be reserved by calling the Timberlane Performing Arts Center at 603-257-5257.
