Outdoor dining extended in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Restaurants with temporary outdoor seating no longer have to end the alfresco offering Friday. Salem selectmen have instead decided to allow it until Sept. 6, Labor Day.
Permits for outdoor setups, including tents, tables and chairs, have been issued to 14 Salem restaurants, according to a list provided by Assistant Fire Chief and Chief Building Official Jeff Emanuelson.
The temporary option was set to expire Friday, two weeks after Gov. Chris Sununu ended the state of emergency.
Sununu said the declaration was no longer necessary to manage the pandemic after June 11. It had been renewed every three weeks for 15 months.
However, area restaurant owners continue to feel pandemic impacts, and are eager to accommodate more diners through the summer.
Jocelyn Maroun, owner of Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant, has learned during 12 years in business that summer months are notoriously slow. Combine that with a year of industry-wide turmoil, and she says the opportunity to feed more people is crucial.
“The bulk of our sales are in the winter,” she said. “We typically cut our staff in half during the summer. But people are so excited to get out now, after everything.”
Selectmen Cathy Stacey, Bob Bryant and Everett McBride approved the extension. Selectman Michael Lyons cast the sole opposing vote, while Selectman James Keller was not at the meeting.
“We need to follow our own rules here,” Lyons told fellow board members.
He suggested that zoning officials consider an ordinance that would allow seasonal outdoor dining starting next year. But for now, he wanted to stick to the original plan of shutting it down Friday.
“There is no more emergency now,” he said. “So I think doing this is wrong.”
Stacey countered, “I think that we have a lot of businesses here who probably suffered quite a bit because of what happened during the pandemic.”
“We need to do what we can do to help them along,” she said.
The Colosseum Restaurant is among Salem establishments taking full advantage of the option for as long as it is available. Michael Todesca, an owner, says he would “100%” like to establish it as a tradition.
“This was a challenge because we never had a patio or outdoor space,” he said. “We had to figure it out; how to do an entire restaurant outdoors. It was a learning process and it all happened quickly.”
The challenges, he says, have been worth it when customers leave happy. The chance to cater to them outside, especially those still nervous about the spread of COVID-19, is invaluable.
“They’re happy and we’re able to regain what we lost in terms of business during the pandemic,” Todesca said. “It’s a great thing.”
Tuscan Kitchen accommodated about 200 people on outdoor patios, with even more distance between tables than regulated, during the height of the pandemic. Spokesperson Edwin Santana said the goal was to "make this safe and help people feel normal again."
But restaurant owners still have a major hurdle to overcome — staffing. They say unemployment benefits have enticed many to walk away from the industry that often demands work on nights and weekends.
“People come now and they see tables open. They ask if they can sit somewhere, but really, I don’t have the staff to fill up,” Maroun said. “It’s still a tough time for restaurants.”
Restaurants permitted for temporary outdoor seating:
Jocelyn's Mediterranean Restaurant
Isabella's Pizzeria
99 Restaurant
The Colosseum Restaurant
Copper Door
Mary Ann's Diner
Mike's Flatbread
Sadye's
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Trios Restaurant
Tuscan Kitchen
Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
Yang Ming
Margaritas