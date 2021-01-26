Ovation Theatre Company plans virtual productions

Ovation Theatre Company has been quiet for the last several months, but that is no longer the case.
With virtual auditions held in December and Zoom rehearsals almost every day since, Ovation is preparing to present two productions at the end of this month, directed by Tim Gore of Londonderry and Garrett Olsen of Manchester.
Gore has previously directed for Ovation and Kids Coop Theatre. He is home for an extended break from his studies at Williams College, where he stage-managed a series of radio plays. That experience, plus the availability of plays written specifically for virtual productions, inspired him to recruit and cast two shows — for two different age groups of actors.
Olsen is home from his studies at UMass Amherst and has previously directed at The Founders Academy in Manchester, where he also studied virtual productions.
Gore is directing "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" and Gore and Olsen are co-directing "The Audition." Both scripts come from playwright Don Zolidis.
"10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" catalogs the adventures of students challenged to keep themselves occupied. It’s full of handy solutions, from putting on a musical with your dog, to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object.
The cast features Alaina Anthony, Connor Burns, Meg Carroll, Sam Craigie, Grace McElroy, Malia Smith and Dylan Torre-Moody from Londonderry; Mabel Backman from Hampstead and Julia Black, Charlotte Blaustein, Catie Gorecki, Avery Kinney and Rileigh Roux from Andover, Mass.
"The Audition" chronicles a new theater teacher bringing a production of "A Chorus Line" to her high school. Though the hopefuls range from shy to outrageous, and from diva-like to determined, everyone has a chance to step into the spotlight.
The cast features Avenley Allen, Betsy Brown, Michaela Horan, Hanna Carroll and Genevieve Martin of Londonderry; Tony Gallo of Derry; Avery Barcellos, Madison Campbell, Madison Finocchiaro and Abigail Parnell of Hampstead; Ryan Kaplan of Windham; Cecilia Lomanno of Hooksett; Cailean Anderson of Hudson; Julia Dowd of Amherst and Evelyn Duggan of Concord.
Both shows will be presented live via Zoom Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Showtimes for "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" are Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Showtimes for "The Audition" are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for each show and can be purchased at OvationTC.com.