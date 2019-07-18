SALEM, N.H. — A response to the overdose of a 35-year-old man led to the arrest of a Lawrence woman on an outstanding warrant and shoplifting charges last week.
On Friday, first-responders were alerted to an unresponsive man in the Walmart parking lot just before 4 p.m.
As they attended to the man in a white Nissan Sentra, Jessica Ashley Smith, 35, of Lawrence, approached the vehicle, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
She was leaving the store, where she had arrived with the overdosing man, Dolan said. Police discovered she had shoplifted while in Walmart, as well as having an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Rockingham Superior Court.
Smith was arrested on the outstanding warrant, as well as with willful concealment and theft.
The overdose victim was transported to Parkland Medical Center.