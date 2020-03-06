LONDONDERRY — Concerns over water contamination areas in town drew a standing room only crowd recently, filling the Town Council chambers and drawing a lot of questions about the health of residents' water.
Councilors heard from a long lineup of residents coming to the microphone to speak out about their concerns about potential dangers of contamination found in several areas of town.
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services officials also joined in the discussion, ready to give updates to residents about the water issues, some now identified as part of the Saint-Gobain investigation.
Saint-Gobain, a facility in Merrimack, has been targeted for several years as a facility where certain industrially-produced compounds, including PFOA and PFAF, are causing contamination in nearby communities, now including portions of Londonderry nearest to the Litchfield town line.
The company is providing bottled water and legal issues are still current as the water contamination problem continues.
At the March 2 meeting in Londonderry, many had personal stories and concerns of the state of the water.
That included Town Council Chairman John Farrell, saying he lives in one of the targeted zones.
"We're not happy, we get it," Farrell told the crowd. "We are upset about it, but what do we do?"
Farrell said the town could solve some water issues by installing a public water line — to the tune of millions of dollars and a coverage area of 200 miles of roads.
That, Farrell added, would most likely send the tax rate soaring.
"This will not be the only meeting," Farrell said. "We will continue to do it until we get an idea."
Back in October, the town released a water study that gave information on various testing results in a surveyed number of private wells.
Levels of various contaminants were detected, with 32 wells in the study.
But testing for the substances in the news now — the PFOA/PFAF compounds — is more of "a phenomenon" according to Town Councilor Tom Dolan.
Those compounds are found in many things, state officials said, including non-stick cookware and Gortex clothing, and even pizza boxes. PFAFs are also found in food packaging materials and even in the foam used for fighting fires.
It's not just what's coming from the Saint-Gobain area that has Londonderry residents concerned. Natural occurring elements like radon or arsenic can also cause a well to be less than healthy.
Add in old landfill sites, auto storage yards, gas stations and even farm and apple orchards and soil contamination can be detected.
Resident Bob Ramsay wondered if his cancer diagnosis might have been connected to any water problems.
"I'm kind of wondering if there is any kind of connection there," he said.
Vinny Curro lives on High Range Road and lives in the zone earmarked as problematic and connected to Saint-Gobain. Curro said he is receiving bottled water from the company.
"It's well worth it to have your wells tested," he said. "Get it done, get it tested, so we can hopefully have a total picture of the town."
Farrell said the discussion would continue, not only about the Saint-Gobain issues, but possibly an entire meeting to talk about arsenic levels in wells and what residents can do to make water safe.
State officials offered information to residents about various home filtration systems, ranging in costs from a few hundred dollars up to thousands to filter out the detrimental materials.
Councilor Tom Dolan suggested possibly working with the state on a pilot program to bring filtering systems to affected residents, with the town offering financial support and perhaps the state giving matching funding.