U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., spoke via Zoom Friday morning with several state small business owners, reaching out to get updates on their progress and also hear about challenges due to the pandemic.
The virtual roundtable included Rob Pruyn of the Rubber Group in Rochester, Michael Fairbrother of Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry, and Mary Pat Dolan of Barefoot Medical Spa in Stratham.
The focus of Pappas' meeting was to hear from those who participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and to hear about what challenges continued when it came to doing business, supporting employees and moving forward.
The congressman from Manchester, representing the state's 1st Congressional District, said the small business community in the Granite State is diverse.
He said a second round of the PPP protection efforts are proposed for the newest round of economic stimulus currently being discussed in Congress.
"There is more to do," Pappas said. "It will ensure our economy fully recovers."
And it's important to hear the voices of those in New Hampshire who are dealing firsthand with those challenges due to COVID-19, adding he hoped to learn more about the experiences and concerns ahead of that next COVID relief package.
As of August 2020, the PPP program helped retain nearly 120,000 jobs in Pappas' district, according to a statement.
For Moonlight Meadery's Michael Fairbrother and after 10 years in the business, he said the PPP program was very helpful when his business was trying to continue to grow and thrive during the pandemic.
"The first round of PPP was well-timed," Fairbrother said. "We held water."
Fairbrother said the program also helped his business support his employees. He said he feels optimistic about the future.
"We are trying to plan accordingly," he said, "for the economy coming back."
Dolan said her Stratham business was also supported by the first round of PPP support.
"We are very grateful," she said. "We are looking forward, we are going to make it. We will have growth. And it wouldn't have been possible without PPP."
Pruyn said his business is small, about 50 employees, and it's been in existence since the mid-1980s. He said he lost about 18% in revenue last year, but he remained hopeful for times to come.
"And compared to some of our peers, we are doing well," he said, adding the second round of PPP would be helpful if it is made available.
"Overall, PPP helped us weather the storm," Pruyn said.
Pappas also stressed a new round of COVID support will include that effort to support vaccinations and testing. He said work is being done to ensure states get the number of vaccine doses they can count on.
Pappas said it's a valuable thing to be able to hear from state small business owners about what they are facing.
"Time is valuable though, and it's a tough challenge," he said. "And it's important to make sure voices of small business owners in New Hampshire are being heard."
Pappas added that, as Congress works on the next round of COVID-19 legislation, he is grateful for the state's small business owners who took the time to share their experiences and concerns so he can better advocate for them in Washington, D.C.
Pappas announced recently that he will be co-chairing the Bipartisan House Small Business Caucus for the 117th Congress to better advocate for Granite State small businesses.