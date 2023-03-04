CONCORD, N.H. – Valerie Sununu is very busy these days being a mother to three growing kids, and that appears to be her life priority as her husband, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, explores a run for president of the United States.
If you want to know what is going on with her, don’t look to national or local news sources — look at her public Instagram account.
While the state’s 82nd governor is making the national rounds and appearing on talk shows, the state’s first lady is staying put in the 603, and here’s why: Her kids need her right now.
Mrs. Sununu tells her Instagram followers she is focused on her growing kids’ needs, noting it won’t be long before they are out of the house. The couple has two teens and a pre-teen.
The seemingly shy, 46-year-old former Valerie Bondola has limited her comments and political engagements to focus on the children over the years as New Hampshire’s first lady.
Since 2017, she has kept a low profile but holds roundtables called “Building bridges with the Bridges” discussions at the Bridges House in Concord, named for Gov. Styles Bridges who donated it. But the name “bridge” has a double-entendre for her, with groups coming together to bridge issues on early childhood education or domestic abuse.
These are not press events. Valerie Sununu did have a public availability last year in the gardens at the Bridges House where she promoted a pollinator garden to help out bees.
She has been known to support early childhood education and fight domestic violence. She is a supporter of the “Best Buddies” program, which pairs high-school students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Media events are rare for her. Even a CNN special recently as part of its “Being” series featured no interviews with her. CNN’s Dana Bash focused on introducing Chris Sununu to the nation in the Dec. 16, 2022 production.
But Valerie’s lively public Instagram account provides great, witty insight, music, poetry, and honesty with 498 posts, 1,953 followers, and 2,604 following.
The posts reveal a mother juggling demands while she herself is in demand publicly but has no interest in the spotlight.
She asked for patience and time in a post this past weekend.
“ … at least a couple times a day, I’m saying ‘no’ to invitations to do really cool things. and I don’t take it for granted, the opportunities of this position I am in. But, I’m not going to miss my kids. Like, I just am not going to miss it. and it’s slipping away” she said. “So just be patient with me. I’ve got three kids and I will be down to one, responsibility-wise, in 2024.”
While some believe Gov. Sununu will run for president in 2024, others think he is setting up for a run in 2028, or is simply promoting the state’s successes as the media is willing to give him a microphone.
But the woman, whom the governor praises endlessly and credits for informing him on many issues related to children and the disabled, is seemingly running the other way from the microphone.
From Chelsea to classrooms
Valerie Sununu grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in the 1980s, which she described in a 2019 speech as “like a war zone,” full of poverty and violence around her.
In a rare event, she was the keynote speaker Jan. 25, 2019, at the New Hampshire College and University Council Forum on the Future in Manchester, where she urged investment in early childhood education, with the governor in attendance. She reflected on her own childhood and education.
Schools, to her, were a safe haven, she told the crowd. It was there she found role models and a path forward, which even brought her back to Chelsea to be a teacher early in her career.
On her Instagram account, she talks about inspiring teachers in her life, recently recalling one who turned her lack of interest in mathematics into an opportunity to learn about practical uses in engineering.
She got to college on a scholarship, went back and got a graduate degree, and focused her career on special education.
According to her brief bio for the National Governors Association, “Mrs. Sununu grew up outside of Boston in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and attended high school in Swampscott, Massachusetts. She received an academic scholarship to attend Simmons College in Boston. Mrs. Sununu graduated with both a B.A. in Spanish language and literature and a B.A. in special education. Her first teaching job was for the Chelsea public schools where she had the opportunity to give back to her hometown community. She then moved across the country to establish the inaugural inclusion program in the public schools of Mill Valley, California. Mrs. Sununu returned to the East Coast to attend Harvard University’s School of Education, where she earned her Ed.M. in human development and psychology in 2004.”
The first lady and Gov.r Sununu met in college and married in 2001. Their three children’s names are Calvin, Edith, and Leonardo.
Family first, not first family
Before politics was a thing for her husband, Valerie Sununu was raising kids and he was a businessman and engineer who led a group of investors to take over ownership of the Waterville Valley ski area. He became its chief executive officer and the day he announced that, she was at the press conference with a broad smile on her face.
The governor noted in his interview with Bash for CNN that when he was growing up he didn’t want any part of politics and the scene in Washington, but he did decide to run for Executive Council and was elected, launching him on a path which led him to the governor’s office.
Throughout that time Valerie Sununu has not often appeared publicly.
The public events she has done in recent months have been family affairs with everyone in the house dressed up and showing up.
The three Sununu children were all present at the Statehouse this winter for Gov. Sununu’s inaugural address. and they got to see their father get a bit teary-eyed in thanking his wife for everything. His speech received a standing ovation in a packed Representatives Hall, starting his fourth consecutive term as governor.
At the governor’s inaugural ball at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods on Jan. 21, Valerie Sununu provided some colorful video on her Instagram account, dressed in a black dress, long black gloves, and with all three kids in tow, dressed up, and ready to go to enjoy the dance.
Whatever is next for this family, Valerie Sununu will likely be there trying to stay out of the spotlight, looking out for kids, including her own as they get older far too fast.
“Being present for these moments of Momming isn’t easy and sometimes I feel like speeding up the daily grind and the mundane stuff so I can get to my goals and roles in the world. … But I am trying to cultivate a little wisdom, and I know in my bones: it’s the mundane stuff I’m going to miss the most,” she said on Instagram.
