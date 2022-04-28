DERRY — The Parkland Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Parkland Medical Center is celebrating 10 years as a leader in wound care, an issue that affects nearly7 million people each year in the United States.
Chronic wounds are often debilitating, leading to increased risk of amputation, infection, and hospitalizations. Such wounds can be correlated to a variety of medical issues including obesity, vascular disease, an aging population, and radiation treatment side-effects.
Since opening in April 2012, the Parkland Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine has provided specialized care to more than 3,200 patients with 7,000 non-healing wounds in the Derry community.
The advanced treatments available at the center include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies.
“Wound care isn’t top of mind for most people unless it affects them or someone they love,” said Peter Sebeny, MD, medical director of the Parkland Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine. “We have the tools, technology, and experience to treat a wide range of chronic wounds and are proud to have helped so many in our community over the last 10 years live better, healthier lives.”
Another advanced therapy offered by the center is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Hyperbaric oxygen medicine may be used to treat wounds related to more than one dozen conditions including diabetic foot ulcers, radiation injuries to tissue and bone, necrotizing infections, compromised skin grafts and skin flaps, and some types of arterial insufficiency and ischemia.
“Despite the recent COVID pandemic and surges which led to staffing shortages at other facilities in the region, the Parkland Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine never missed a day to serve the community,” Sebeny said. “Our staff embraces a multidisciplinary approach to patient care in a welcoming manner, and I am proud to work with such a great team of clinical and support staff.”
For more information on the treatment of chronic wounds, contact the Parkland Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at (603) 421-3688.
