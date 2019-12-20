Partners Healthcare announces Salem location

SALEM, N.H. — Partners HealthCare announced it will be opening a new outpatient center featuring services from Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass Eye and Ear in Tuscan Village.
The four-story, 112,500 square-foot medical office building was approved by the Planning Board in June. Plans presented to the board include an urgent care facility, lab space, a radiology department, a clinic and procedural suits.
Partners announced a nearly $400 million expansion project that will bring three outpatient centers to western Massachusetts and one to Salem, which will be its first outpatient center in New Hampshire. The company will add 700 jobs with the expansion.
"Part of out overall partnership strategy is to open easily accessible facilities and have an integrated healthcare delivery," said John Fernandez, president of Partners Ambulatory Care, a new division of Partners, which is Massachusett's largest healthcare provider.
Over the years they looked for affordable and accessible locations for the outpatient centers, and Salem was one of the best, Fernandez said.
The lower cost of business is expected to keep down healthcare expenses, and the location will be an option for people to avoid city traffic, he said.
There will be no overnight beds at the facility, Fernandez said.
"These are not hospitals, they are outpatient clinics," he said.
"That's a real grand slam for the town of Salem and Joe Faro," Salem Planning Director Ross Moldoff said. "To have that access is great."
Catholic Medical Center is no longer involved in the project, Fernandez said.
He added Partners is excited to be able to offer more affordable and accessible services to New Hampshire residents.
"Bringing our terrific medical care and making it more accessible will keep people healthier in Salem and surrounding towns," Fernandez said.