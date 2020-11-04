Incumbent Republican Mark Pearson beat out Democrat Lisa DeMio in Rockingham District 34's state representative.
Pearson earned 11,132 votes while his challenger, DeMio, took 7,086.
Pearson has held his position since 2016. In addition to being a state representative, he is a pastor at Trinity Church in Kingston.
Rockingham District 34 is a floterial comprised of Atkinson, Hampstead, Kingston, and Plaistow.
A "floterial" district is one where the cities and towns within it are also part of other districts.