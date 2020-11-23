SALEM, N.H. — James Mikilitus, a 68-year-old Salem resident, sustained fatal injuries while crossing Main Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, police announced Monday.
According to police, Mikilitus was on foot when he was hit by a 2016 Dodge Charger.
A police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing, however, neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors and an arrest is not expected.
Main Street was closed for several hours as members of the Salem police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team investigated.
Mikilitus was treated by members of the Salem Fire Department for severe injuries before being transported to Lawrence General Hospital, police said. He was eventually flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where he died.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Officer Scott Naismith at 603-893-1911.