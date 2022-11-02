ATKINSON — A 58-year-old man was hit by a work truck on Main Street Wednesday morning, police Chief Timothy Crowley said after a preliminary investigation.
Crowley said officers responded just after 8 a.m. to find a dump truck parked halfway in the road and a pedestrian laying next to it with a serious head injury.
Witnesses said the driver was returning to his truck after making a delivery, when a vehicle traveling on the same side of the road tried to pass. The victim was reportedly hit in the head by the passenger’s side mirror.
Crowley said part of Main Street is hard to travel during the morning hours because of solar glare. The driver cited the same issue when he told police he did not see the truck parked on the side of the road.
A town wide message advised drivers to avoid Main Street from Academy Avenue to Feuer Lumber.
The victim was treated by members of the Fire Department and transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Crowley said the man was in stable condition as of late Wednesday afternoon.
The area remained closed for over five hours as police reconstructed the scene of the accident.
New Hampshire state police were notified and are assisting in the investigation because it happened on Route 121, a state road.
A commercial vehicle enforcement team is also assisting.
