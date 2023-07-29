PLAISTOW — The first annual “Pegs Up Parsons” in memory of Sean Parsons will take place on Sunday, August 20, starting at 10 a.m. at The Nest on Route 125..
It will travel to Hawg’s Pen Bar and Grill in Farmington and return to The Nest. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
There will be a live performance by members of Bite The Bullet upon return to The Nest at 2 p.m.
The cost is $30 per rider and $15 per passenger.
All proceeds go directly to Boston’s Children Hospital.
For more information, email nhmaureen@comcast.net.
Sandown readies for town-wide yard sale
SANDOWN —The Sandown town-wide yard sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town maps will be available the day of at Sandown Public Library, 305 Main St.
Contact Sandown Recreation office to register your address on the town map.
Library holds annual craft fair
PLAISTOW —The Friends of the Plaistow Public Library will hold their annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the library grounds, 99 Main St.
The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 23.
New vendors are welcome. Applications are available at the library or by calling Jeanne at 603-378-0109.
Summer concert series continues in Derry
DERRY — The summer concert series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, continues with a variety of music.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7, weather permitting. The park is next to Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Remaining shows are The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8; Beatlejuice, Aug. 15; and Brandy rounding out the season Aug. 22.
To learn more about the concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Danville historic buildings open to the public
DANVILLE — In celebration of Old Home Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, historic buildings in Danville will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This includes North Danville Union Church, Samuel & Peter Sargent Cooperage Shop, White Schoolhouse/Sanborn Library, Little Red Schoolhouse, Old Meeting House and Webster Stagecoach Stop &
Members of the Village Improvement Society, Olde Meeting House Association and Danville Heritage and Historic District Commission will greet visitors at these sites.
This is a free, family-friendly event and a great opportunity to learn about Danville’s history.
Old Home Day planning underway
LONDONDERRY — The annual multi-day Old Home Day celebration is set for Aug. 16 to 19 and once again will include days full of activities and events to highlight all things Londonderry.
Planning is getting started and information and forms are now available on the town website at londonderrynh.gov.
This year’s Old Home Day theme is “Small Town Living.”
For more information contact Kirby Brown at kbrown@londonderrynh.org or Katie Sullivan at ksullivan@londonderry.org.
Old Home Day is a longstanding tradition in Londonderry and includes a parade, Town Common vendors, food, games, historical events, barbecue events, a road race, senior night meal and more.
