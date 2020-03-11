PELHAM — The $30.8 million project to renovate the Pelham Memorial School was defeated by 30 votes Tuesday.
Voters declined to renovate the school built in 1968. The project needed 60% approval to pass, but had 59% — it failed 1,765 to 1,226.
About 30% — 3,076 — of Pelham's registered voters came out to the polls. There were 72 residents who registered voters on Tuesday, Town Moderator Phil Currier said as he read the results.
Voters overwhelmingly supported overturning a ban on residents who live on fewer than three acres of property having livestock, 2,127 to 847.
Pelham residents also approved creating an Agricultural Commission to help with neighbor-livestock disputes.
There were six residents vying for two Board of Selectmen seats, all were newcomers. New Selectmen Jaie J. Bergeron received 1,234 votes and Robert Haverty recieved 1,241 votes. Each will serve three-year terms.
On the Planning Board there were three seats up for election. The winners are Jim Bergeron who received 1,828 votes and Paul L. Dadak who recieved 1,379 votes. Each will serve a three-year term. Danielle Masse-Quinn was one of three running for the one-year seat, she won with 888 votes.
There were uncontested races in all four school district positions and nine town positions, all who ran were elected.
Pelham residents supported the firefighters' collective bargaining agreement with 2,078 votes, and agreed to buy a new fire engine for the department.
