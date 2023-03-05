PELHAM — The Greenwood Family was in a state of shock on Feb. 27, when they were reunited with their therapy cat who was missing since August 2022.
Jake, a purebred Maine coon, has been an integral family member for five years, they say. But for the last six months, he was suddenly gone.
“We’ve had him since he was 12 weeks old,” said Kate Greenwood.
She and her husband, Adam, are parents to three children, Jameson, Logan and Scotlyn.
Jake is a therapy cat for the oldest, Jameson.
He became a great companion for her 12-year-old son when he had a tough time socializing with other kids and dealing with some behavioral issues, she Greenwood said.
While Jameson has good friends, the cat was his best friend and always by his side.
Jake escaped on a summer night, three days after moving into Adam Greenwood’s childhood home.
The indoor cat never got loose at the family’s previous Pelham house and was likely not used to his surroundings.
Jake’s escape devastated Jameson.
“To this day, he would cry,” Kate Greenwood said. “He would bring him up constantly. He never forgot about him, saying he wished he would come back.”
The family put out posts on social media and alerted the animal control sector of the Pelham Police Department.
Neighbors thought they spotted him a week after he went missing. Searches of nearby neighborhoods came up empty.
Jake was nowhere to be found.
Kate Greenwood stayed hopeful for her three kids, especially Jameson, despite the onset of winter.
That continued reassurance kept faith alive for the young family.
“I would tell (Jameson), ‘There’s always hope. He’s a Maine coon. They are meant to survive in the wild,’” she said.
Then the phone rang on Feb. 22.
“(Adam) said, ‘Pelham Police called. Jake’s alive,’” Kate Greenwood said. “I started bawling my eyes out.”
Police say Jake was found less than a half mile from the Greenwood residence.
Jake would come to the door of a separate family’s house between 4 and 7 p.m., meowing when they were eating dinner, the Greenwoods were told.
She said he’s always had a big, loud meow which likely attracted the attention.
The family started feeding him.
“He never missed a meal,” Kate Greenwood laughed.
It’s unclear how long the Maine coon was receiving meals outside, but the husband and wife went on vacation a few weeks ago.
They worried about this friendly cat and called animal control to check in.
Pelham Animal Control Officer Allison Caprigno went to the residence and saw Jake walk out of the woods. She scanned his microchip and he took off.
Caprigno set up a live animal trap.
Low and behold, Jake was waiting for food in the front yard when she arrived back later.
Jake was brought home to the Greenwoods looking healthy, barely matted and unscathed from any visible injuries.
The family will bring him to their veterinarian for an exam.
Kate Greenwood likes to think that he was out living his best life during the half-year apart. She’s grateful to that family for calling animal control and the swift rescue from Caprigno.
She said her family is whole again.
Jake’s return came during school vacation week, giving the kids plenty of time to shower Jake with affection.
“My kids are all smiles,” Kate Greenwood said, “It’s lifted the whole house. It truly means everything to our family to have him back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.