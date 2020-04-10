PELHAM — The Pelham School Board has hired Methuen Assistant Superintendent Eric “Chip” McGee to lead the district as of July 1, the board announced in a statement.
Current Superintendent Bill Furbish accepted a job in Epping that begins on July 1, according to the board.
McGee has more than two decades of experience in public schools.
He started his job in Methuen in July 2019. Prior to that, he worked in the Bedford School District in New Hampshire as an administrator and superintendent. He was honored with the New Hampshire School Administrators Association with the Outstanding Service Award in 2009.
“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve the community of Pelham," McGee said in a statement released by the school district.
"Over the years, I have seen Pelham lead the way in New Hampshire in many ways, including its ‘Future Ready’ approach to technology integration," he said.
McGee added that he was drawn to Pelham because of its strong and supportive community.
"I look forward to helping the young people of Pelham continue to thrive," he said.
McGee said he plans to find ways to introduce himself to parents, students, teachers, staff and the whole community in the coming weeks.
"We will figure it out despite the challenges of school closure," he said. "Thank you for this opportunity.”
The board decided not to hold a public meet-and-greet as part of the hiring process because of the coronavirus crisis. There will be a chance to meet him after the governor's stay-at-home order is lifted, according to the statement from board.