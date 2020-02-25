WILMINGTON — The 33-year-old Pelham man accused of creating a hectic scene on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington over the weekend with a 2-year-old child in his backseat will be charged with eight crimes, according to state police.
After an initial investigation, Trooper Dustin Fitch said the man will be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, operating under the influence of drugs, possession of an open container of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, reckless endangerment of a child and possession of marijuana.
Fitch said the man’s name will not be made public until he is arrested. He was not arrested at the scene because he was unconscious and required several doses of Narcan — a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids — before being transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
Troopers said they received multiple calls just before noon Saturday about a Ford F-150 that was all over the road, and even hit several cars and the guardrail.
An occupant of one of the cars that was hit received minor injuries, according to Fitch.
Troopers at the scene said the 2-year-old child in the backseat of the man’s pickup truck was not injured. The child’s gender and relation to the driver were not immediately known.
Fitch said he expects the man to be required to appear in court during the next several weeks.