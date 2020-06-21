PELHAM — A 32-year-old Pelham man may face charges after crashing his car Saturday night.
The man, whose name has not been released, crashed his gray 2005 Mercedes-Benz E500 sedan into a tree on Spring Street shortly before 8 p.m.
When Pelham police and firefighters arrived, they found the car engulfed in flames and the man “lying on the ground nearby with serious visible injuries,” police said in a press release.
“The driver was uncooperative and officers observed indicators of impairment during the interaction,” police said. “Criminal charges are anticipated as speed and alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.