PELHAM — Longtime Pelham police Chief Joseph Roark will retire soon after 26 years of service, and Capt. Anne Perriello will take over the top job, selectmen announced this week.
Perriello, a Chelmsford native, is making history in the department for the second time. She was Pelham's first female officer when she began in 2001, she said. After 21 years of moving up through the ranks, she will be the town’s first female chief.
“It’s been an emotional couple of days, and I’m so overwhelmed with joy,” Perriello said. “This community has become my family. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Community has always been a focus for her.
When she was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2014, she felt like something was missing. She wanted more contact with the people she was serving, so Perriello joined the board of directors for the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, which raises money for residents in need.
“It’s my way of giving back to the community,” she said.
Perriello plans to make community outreach one of her top priorities as chief.
She explained that she wants to enhance Roark's well-established department.
One program she hopes to focus on is active shooter training in schools.
“We’re already doing a fabulous job educating the teachers and students, but I want more communication with the parents,” Perriello said, noting that she will be implementing informational sessions so parents can have more knowledge about what their children are going through.
She wants to add a member to the department as well — one with four legs and fur. As other local departments have done recently, Perriello hopes to welcome a comfort dog to Pelham's ranks.
Comfort dogs, unlike K9s used at active crime scenes, are known to relieve stress and draw crowds to community outreach events.
“A comfort dog is an enormous community tool and a resource for our employees,” Perriello said. “A dog can comfort people and put them at ease.”
Officer wellness is another priority for Perriello. After she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from UMass Lowell in 1999 and 2001, respectively, Perriello received an additional master’s in social work from Salem State University last year. Now, she’s a licensed and certified social worker.
“This is an important subject for me,” she said, explaining the importance of keeping officers healthy — physically and mentally. “You don’t forget every call.”
Perriello has been teaching officer wellness classes, including suicide prevention and mental health awareness, in different police departments. She hopes to make a real impact with new officers, so they can learn good coping strategies early.
“I’m really excited for the future,” Perriello said. “We’re already on the right path, and I want to continue that.”
Perriello expressed gratitude for the work that Roark has done. Although the chief will be leaving his post, he won't be far.
Roark will become Pelham's Town Administrator on Sept. 1. He will act as the liaison between the Board of Selectmen, town departments and the community.
He will report directly to the five-member board and will be responsible for the day-to-day activities of Pelham’s departments and buildings.
Roark spent his entire policing career in town, rising through the ranks before he was promoted to chief in April 2007. A hallmark moment in his career was when the department was awarded the National Accreditation Award through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in 2017.
“The Pelham Board of Selectmen would like to thank Chief Roark for his many years of dedicated service to the Pelham Police Department and wish him well with his new position within the town,” selectmen said in a statement. “The Board would also like to wish Captain Perriello great success with her new position as Chief of Police.”
