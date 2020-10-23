PELHAM — Pelham Parks and Recreation is offering a variety activities for families and students.
Gentle yoga classes are open to adult residents and non-residents and are offered on six Saturdays beginning Oct. 24, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hobbs Community Center.
Adult yoga is held on Monday and/or Wednesday nights beginning Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hobbs Community Center.
Total body strength and sculpting classes begin Oct. 27 and run through Dec. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hobbs Community Center.
An afterschool ski/snowboard club open to Pelham Memorial and high school students in grades 6 to 12 meets Thursdays beginning Jan. 7 and runs through Feb. 4 at Pat's Peak in Henniker. Program includes ski or snowboard lessons, rental and tickets. All cost and additional details are listed at pelhamweb.com/recreation. COVID-19 restrictions are in place for the bus ride and at the ski facility.
Additional details and registration information can be found at pelhamweb.com/recreation.