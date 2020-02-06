PELHAM — Superintendent Bill Furbish will be leaving the district.
The 46-year-old accepted a job closer to home that will begin this summer. Furbish, of Exeter, will become the superintendent for the Epping School District and is expected to start July 1.
Furbish told the Pelham School Board chair about applying for the position, so district officials were aware of the potential change in leadership, he said.
The school board met Wednesday night after deliberative session to discuss the next steps, Chairwoman Megan Larson said. Members decided to post the superintendent job opening on Feb. 7, which will remain open through March 2, she added.
"We will also be forming a superintendent search committee and will be asking any staff and community members interested to submit a letter of interest to the board no later than March 2," she said. More details about the search process will be flushed out at the next meeting on Feb. 19, she said.
Furbish, who has been with the Pelham School District since 2018, was particularly intrigued by what the Epping School District is doing with its competency-based learning, he said. The Epping School District saw Furbish’s work with competency-based learning as a driving force to hire him.
“Furbush, currently the Superintendent in the Pelham School District, is an experienced school leader with a history of facilitating and providing for improved achievement opportunities at the building and district levels for his students,” the Epping School Board said in a statement. “He has a passion for competency based education and personalized learning that shows in his current and past positions and through his lifelong learning.”
Furbish added that with a shorter commute, he can play a larger role in the community.