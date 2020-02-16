PELHAM — The Pelham School Board is asking taxpayers to borrow $30.8 million to renovate and add onto Pelham Memorial School.
"We want to bring the physical quality of the school up to the quality of the teachers and students," board member Troy Bressette said.
The proposed renovation will address accessibility, storage and safety issues in the building, which was built in 1968 and has gone essentially untouched, Principal Stacey Maghakian said. It will also create new learning spaces allow for the Memorial School to be a full-fledged middle school offering family and consumer science and proper STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) spaces, Maghakian added.
The $30.8 million project needs to be approved by 60% of voters at the polls on March 10 for the project to be completed by August 2022.
If the project is approved this year it will affect the tax rate, according to the warrant article. The estimated tax impact for this year is 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, which is an additional $105 added to a tax bill for a $300,000 home, according to information provided by the school board. The second year tax impact is estimated to be $1.35 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, which is an additional $405 added to a tax bill for a $300,000 home, according to information provided by the school board.
For those walking around the building during a public tour, the reasons for the renovation were apparent. Wires and pipes were visible. Classrooms were tight and storage spaces were nearly nonexistent. There are two portable units — one for the band and another for the library and health classrooms — that students have to venture outside to access.
The gymnasium isn't regulation size, so basketball games are tight when fans are in the bleachers and players on the court.
During the tour, parents and students had to wait in a crowded in the hallway for one game to finish before they ventured into the gym for the second game of the night.
If they ventured into the gym too soon, they would be standing on the court waiting while the game was played.
Because the school has no elevator, students who are in wheelchairs or on crutches have to use a lift — closing down a stairwell for a few minutes, eighth-grader Ashlyn Walsh said while giving the tour of the school.
When students are on crutches they often jump up the stairs, she added.
The food serving area in the cafeteria also isn't accessible because of steps, and students who cannot access the line but need to buy their lunch must be brought food by a friend, Maghakian said.
Science and art classrooms also don't have sinks to allow for cleanup from experiments and projects.
Currently "the limitations are our facility," Maghakian said, explaining that the teachers do their best with the limited space.
"Students come from (Pelham Elementary School) and go into a great school at (Pelham High School)," she said. "Here we are offering a good education, and doing very well with our curriculum, but we are limited with the space and need labs, a (regulation-size) gym and art rooms."
Touring the school, "I became more aware of the exposed pipes and wires and how there is not a lot of soundproofing," said Sarah Milley, a Pelham mother of a sixth and third-grader.
Her daughter attends Pelham Memorial and is a three-sport athlete. When Milley visited the locker room, she realized why her daughter doesn't lock her stuff up after school, she said, pointing out the narrow lockers. The tour opened her eyes to the needed repairs, she said.
For more information on the project or related events visit pelhamaces.org.