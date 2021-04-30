PELHAM — A statewide grand jury recently indicted Irene Jutras, also known as Irene Nutter, based on allegations that she stole the identity of an 86-year-old Derry woman to apply for credit cards.
Court paperwork names Jutras, 57, of Pelham, in 10 indictments.
The indictments allege that in 2019, Jutras represented herself as the older woman to apply for credit applications to online retailers and credit card companies, including Citibank, Best Buy, JP Morgan Chase, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com, Zulilly.com, TJX companies and Country Door.
The state is seeking an extended term of imprisonment on these charges, according to a statement from the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, claiming that Jutras intended to take advantage of the victim’s age and financial resources.
Each of the charges carries a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in the state prison and a $4,000 fine.