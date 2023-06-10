DERRY, N.H. — With talk about faith, hope and healing a nation, former vice president and now official Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence made a stop in Derry on Friday morning, speaking to a room of supporters and members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.
The event was held at LaBelle Winery and also included a women’s roundtable held prior to the main event.
Elizabeth Girard, president of the Federation of Republican Women, gave her view of what Pence has to offer as presidential primary season gets under way.
She also urged Granite State women to make informed decisions when it comes to choosing a new leader, but credited Pence with an “optimistic outlook and messages of positivity.”
Introduced by his wife Karen, Pence then spoke to the room, beginning with his background, family values and why he is running for president.
His appearance came only a day after former President Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges stemming from a classified documents probe.
Pence stressed he was, while serving as vice president, “proud to stand every day with President Donald Trump,” emphasizing what he felt were strong successes during those four years in the White House.
But following news of Trump’s recent indictment, Pence said it’s a sad day in America.
“The former President of the United States faces an unprecedented indictment by a Justice Department run by the current President of the United States and a political rival,” Pence said. “I had hoped it wouldn’t come to this. I’m deeply troubled to see this indictment go forward.”
The news of Trump’s legal woes, Pence said, would only cause additional divisiveness and stress across the country and the world.
“I’m troubled by the message this sends to the wider world,” he said. “We are a beacon to the world, an emblem of justice in the world.”
But Pence also pointed out he believes no one is above the law.
He cited his own situation where documents had also been discovered at his Indiana home.
“It was an innocent mistake, but it was a mistake,” Pence said. “I took full responsibility. The handling of classified materials in the United States is a serious matter.”
The former vice president and now presidential hopeful reiterated his belief that all are innocent until proven guilty. That includes the former president, who Pence said is entitled to that presumption of innocence.
Pence also called upon U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal and release Trump’s indictment documents.
“The American people have a right to know what is in that indictment and they have a right to know today,” he said. “Explain the reasons for this unprecedented indictment of a former President of the United States.”
Pence said Americans must be willing to stand on the rule of law and that he will always follow the laws of the land and the Constitution.
Calling the riot at the nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, “a tragic day in the life of America,” he said he followed what the Constitution told him to do, completing the election certification as the law required.
He said Trump used “reckless” words that day. “But I chose the Constitution and I always will,” he said.
Pence had hoped that Trump would eventually come to an understanding of what he, as his vice president, had to do that day. “That didn’t happen,” he said.
Pence gave the crowd a pep talk on how important New Hampshire is when it comes to choosing the next president, adding there will be choices to make, but saying the future can be bright again.
“Elections are all about the future and here in New Hampshire you have a choice,” he said. “I believe in my heart that God is not done with America yet.”
