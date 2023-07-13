SALEM, N.H. — A car accident on Interstate 93 near the town line of Salem and Windham left one person trapped inside a rolled over vehicle on the highway's median, Salem Fire Department's dispatch center reported.
Salem Fire responded to the rollover on I- 93 northbound after receiving an emergency call at 12:49 p.m. about the car laying on its roof.
The person was transported to a local hospital after being extracted from the car.
Windham Fire provided assistance at the scene.
Police have not released a name.
