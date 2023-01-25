PLAISTOW — Selectmen are sticking by a 2004 agreement regarding the future of the Beede Superfund Waste Oil Site, allowing for conservation, recreation and residential uses once fully cleaned.
That means board members are formally opposing a citizen's petition on the upcoming March ballot, which proposes dropping the residential use.
If houses cannot be built on the infamous parcel of land, less contaminated soil needs to be dug up as part of the remediation process — only two feet instead of 10 feet.
The petition aligns with new plans from the Beede Site Group, which funds and implements the ongoing cleanup project, to use the land only for passive recreation with trails and wildlife habitat conservation.
The petitioner's request requires involvement of the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services intended to present a five-year review on the site during a recent selectmen meeting, but instead submitted a statement because of inclement weather.
Members of the EPA said in the statement that they were encouraged by the community's response to the site, but believe the protective cleanup agreed upon in 2004 is reasonable for future recreation use.
The agency selected a cleanup plan in 2004 that involved excavation and removing 10 feet of contaminated sediment and soil out of the area.
“When the EPA evaluated potential future human health risks, we determined that the selected cleanup would allow for future residential and recreational development as the anticipated future use of the site,” Plaistow Chairman Jay DeRoche read from the statement.
It went on to say that the EPA has not endorsed or participated “in any outreach that suggests an alternate remedy is acceptable and necessary.”
The Beede Site Group plans to hold an information session on the cleanup efforts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library. Members of the EPA do not plan to attend.
Selectman Darrell Britton thought the petition was “premature.”
Britton said once the site is 100% clean as promised, then a petition would be justified.
“It might be another 20 years before that thing is clean,” Britton said.
Right now it's redundant, he added, because recreational use is already listed as an option for an end use.
DeRoche felt public safety was the biggest issue if cleanup requirements changed.
He said he's for universally-accessible trails, but still wants the area cleaned properly and held to the EPA and Beede Site Group's agreement 19 years ago.
The cleanup affects the people around it, he said, with health risks still a viable concern.
DeRoche echoed Britton and the EPA, saying the remedy now in place covers recreational use.
