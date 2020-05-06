KINGSTON, N.H. — Sanborn Regional High students recently created a petition calling for the school to replace its mascot, a Native American, which the students say is racist.
Sanborn is one of a handful of schools in the state currently using Native American imagery for their mascot. Some locals say continuing to refer to sports teams as “the Indians” is offensive. However, others say they want to keep the school's mascot, which is tied to the school's history.
The petition, created by an anonymous user on Change.org, had gathered 400 signatures at press time. Supporters said using Native American imagery as a mascot caricatures and appropriates a culture, while opponents said the mascot shows respect for indigenous people by characterizing them as strong and brave.
Sanborn senior Ava Tavares said the mascot always made her uncomfortable. She recently began advocating to change it by sharing the petition widely on social media.
“It makes an impact on our community, whether we realize it or not,” she said. “Our school system is constantly teaching us about social injustice and systematic racism in our society. If we can't make this one change — it’s hypocrisy.”
Tavares said a fellow senior created the petition anonymously in order to avoid backlash from the community — something she experienced first-hand on social media.
“It’s jaw-dropping to see how extreme some of it is,” she said
Some opponents of the petition likened changing the school’s mascot to altering the school’s history.
While Sanborn Principal Brian Stack didn't take a position on the mascot, he noted in a statement that Sanborn’s teams have been called the Indians since the 1950s.
Sanborn senior Ashley Wood doesn't want to change the mascot, and pointed out that no Native Americans have complained about it.
“For a student to start the petition who is not (personally) offended themselves, I just think it’s kind of reaching,” she said.
Wood added that she doesn’t have anything against those who support the petition.
“I know they are trying to make the world better in their own way,” she said. “I just don't agree with it.”
Stack said the administration is aware of the current mascot discussion, noting that it's not the first time that concerns about the mascot have been brought up.
In the early 2000s, he said, a district committee researched the mascot and considered changing it. In the end, the committee recommended keeping the name "Indians" and using the mascot as a way to celebrate Native Americans.
Stack said anyone who wants the district to change the mascot can present a petition to the superintendent for consideration by the school board.
While she understands the argument for keeping the mascot, Tavares said the school should honor Native Americans in other ways. She hopes the petition can spark change.
“I understand the attributes they are saying that they want representing the school. It's stereotyping, that's what it is — plain and simple,” she said.