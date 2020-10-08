DERRY — Pinkerton Academy announced Tuesday that a person in the high school's remote learning community was diagnosed with COVID-19.
In a statement posted on the school's website, Pinkerton Headmaster Dr. Timothy Powers stated that a person had not been on campus this school year so any exposure to the community was extremely limited.
"We are informing you in accordance with our COVID-19 Exposure Procedure and in the interest of continued transparency," Powers stated. "We hope to avoid potential alarm from when information about this case appears on the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS) COVID-19 Schools Dashboard later today."
Powers added the DHHS is doing a contact investigation and any person identified as a close contact to this person will be notified.
Powers asked for continued trust in what the school is doing to keep students and staff safe and keep information flowing to the community.
"Not only do we understand our responsibility to keep the students and their families safe, but we also want to do the same for our own families," Powers said.
On Monday, Pinkerton switched to the remote learning model, "due to a high number of faculty/staff absences and not enough substitute teachers for coverage," according to a statement by Powers.
He added the Pinkerton staff are professionals who care about their jobs and "take seriously the stabilizing role they play in the lives of their students and their families. They also take seriously following the health protocols in place for the protection of our community."