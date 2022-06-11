DERRY, N.H. — Pinkerton Academy celebrated its Class of 2022 Friday night, June 10 with nearly 700 graduating seniors receiving diplomas in front of hundreds of family, friends and faculty.
The ceremony began with a recording of the traditional tolling of Pinkerton’s famed bell as a long line of soon-to-be graduates filed onto Memorial Field led by a junior class marshal carrying the cane that once belonged to one of Pinkerton’s founders, Maj. John Pinkerton.
Class of 2022 President Aidan Kane, in a letter to his classmates, said although he could never expect to get to know each and every classmate, he was confident about one thing — as a class they all shared the same adversity.
That being pandemic challenges, adapting to those challenges while building many meaningful relationships along the way.
"When I look at our class, I see a resilient group of young men and women," Kane said.
Valedictorian Ryan McMahon and Salutatorian Casey Ames offered joint remarks to their classmates, standing together as close friends to share their thoughts about the future.
"Don't approach your life as a competition where others must lose in order for you to win," McMahon said.
For Ames, it was all about building each other up and building relationships along the way.
"We can only improve this world by working together, uplifting each other and fighting hand in hand," Ames said. "And when you see others succeed, be unconditionally happy for them."
Dean of Students Susanne Tartarilla said this class left an indelible mark on Pinkerton Academy and beyond.
"Continue giving back to your community doing your part to make the world out there a better place for all," she wrote in a statement.
Students were honored with awards and scholarships the night prior to graduation.
