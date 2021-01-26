DERRY — Pinkerton Academy announced a two-week pause for all in-person classes, activities and sports due to three clusters of COVID-19 reported in the school community.
In a message sent to families Sunday, Pinkerton Headmaster Dr. Timothy Powers said the school was informed of a positive case of coronavirus that connects for a third cluster within the school.
A cluster is defined as three or more individuals confirmed with COVID-19 who are part of a related group of individuals (e.g. classroom) who had the potential to transmit the infection to each other through close contact.
"With three clusters, our status will now be considered an outbreak," Powers said in his statement Sunday.
Powers stressed what the next steps are for Pinkerton, students, families and staff.
That includes taking the two-week pause for all in-person classes, activities and athletics, information recommended by the state's health officials.
The date for a return in some way is Feb. 5.
"According to New Hampshire DHHS, the decision that was made was the appropriate action to take," Powers said in his statement. "We may need to readjust our return date of Feb. 5 if other cases, tied to these clusters, come in. We sincerely hope that is not the case."
Pinkerton had returned to its hybrid learning model following the holidays.
Powers said the three clusters of cases are impacting Pinkerton's staff numbers, with not enough staff to successfully keep the school open.
PSAT testing scheduled for this week is also canceled. Pinkerton will offer a fall date for students to take the test.
Pinkerton stressed there is no cluster associated specifically with sports.
Powers said it's Pinkerton's goal to protect the identifies of those in the school's community who are infected or in quarantine due to COVID-19.
"We will continue to take extensive lengths to protect our community members’ privacy, but at this time it is important for us to share that these clusters have impacted our staff, and therefore staffing our school is an issue," Powers said in a statement. "Even when teachers are able to teach from home, we need to have adults supervising the students in the classrooms. As we have communicated before, schools were impacted by a shortage of substitutes even before the pandemic. With the quarantines required in addition to just regular faculty absences, we simply do not have the coverage to open school at this time."
Powers said it's always a difficult decision to make when it comes to closures due to the pandemic.
"The decision to remain in remote learning for the next two weeks is a difficult decision and one that is never taken lightly," he said. "We know how important it is for teachers and students to be establishing relationships and routines at the start of a new semester, and we very much want to have our students back on campus."
Powers said he hopes at the end of the current two-week pause, the school's hybrid learning schedule can continue and he thanked all in the community who are working hard to stay safe and healthy.