DERRY, N.H. — Pinkerton Academy celebrated its Class of 2023 on Friday, June 9, with 646 graduating seniors receiving diplomas in front of hundreds of family members, friends and faculty gathered on the high school’s Memorial Field.
Valedictorian Jacob Lebroda and Class President Ally Bridges reflected on the past four years. Lebroda told her classmates they had weathered a lot in their years at Pinkerton, mostly navigating challenges due to COVID-19.
“When the pandemic finally ended, we slowly transitioned back to a new normal, aiming to put COVID in the past and make new memories,” she said. “For many of us, our decisions and lifestyles became more intentional as we knew how easily it could all be taken away. Because of this, we are often recognized as a standout class, willing to take initiative and see change in our school.”
Bridges concluded by saying it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments.
The Class of 2023 will be contributing money to help bring a new electronic sign to the front of Hackler gymnasium.
