DERRY — Pinkerton Academy announced a positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday.
In a statement to the Pinkerton community posted on both the high school's website and on Facebook, Headmaster Timothy Powers called the case "a person in our daily school community" that had tested positive for the virus.
Powers went on to say the school is in contact with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and is working with them to conduct a contact investigation.
Anyone identified as having close contact with this person would be notified directly, Powers said. Anyone not notified is not considered to be a risk.
The individual recently testing positive was on campus Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to Powers' statement Tuesday. He added that due to precautions in place at the school as part of the reopening plan and safety protocols, it was anticipated the exposure was limited
"However, this is the time period when symptoms might start showing for those who might have had close contact," Powers said, adding close contact is having several minutes of face-to-face interaction without masks.
Last month, Pinkerton's Board of Trustees approved the school's hybrid reopening plan, giving the school's 3,000-plus student body alternating days of in-person instruction along with remote learning on other days.
"While we recognize that no plan is perfect, we are confident that this path will allow us the most flexibility in providing the quality education our community has come to expect," Powers said last month. "This is the plan we will employ at this time; recognizing the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we will adjust our plans throughout the year as conditions dictate."
Powers said the size of the Pinkerton student body makes it impossible to guarantee social distancing measures if the school was in a fully operational model.
Other parts of the hybrid plan include a mask requirement for all individuals at all times while inside buildings. Additionally, masks must also be worn outside of buildings whenever six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Families could also choose a full remote learning option.
Powers urged families to continue to monitor for symptoms the school has outlined in the daily monitoring form, practice social distancing and continue to use good hygiene.
"We understand the desire to know more information," Powers said in his statement, "but please refrain from calling the school or New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in regards to this case. No information that could potentially identify the individual can be shared."
Powers also said families could refer to the school's Exposure Notification Procedure found on the school's site at pinkertonacademy.org