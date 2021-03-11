DERRY — Pinkerton Academy's teachers and staff will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations beginning this weekend.
In cooperation with Southern New Hampshire Public Health Network, Pinkerton will facilitate a closed point of distribution for the vaccine on Sunday, March 14 in the school's field house.
The event will help support efforts to vaccinate local teachers as part of the state's phase 2A of the COVID-19 vaccination.
"It has been a long, hard, emotional year," said Nora Portnoy, Pinkerton's Director of Health Services. "Having a vaccine available to those who would like it is a step in the right direction."
Portnoy added that being able to see the Pinkerton Academy community have this opportunity to get vaccinated is something to get excited about.
"It truly feels like we can see the finish line in the distance," she said "We still have to be vigilant, but this is just an amazing feeling to be able to be a part of this."
Any Pinkerton Academy employee who would like to receive the vaccine will be able to do so. In addition, employees from Derry, Chester, and Hampstead schools are also eligible. Approximately 1,000 people will be vaccinated through the events.
In his weekly news conference Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said nearly 40 school districts may participate in this type of regional distribution for their staff and educators as part of the 2A phase of the vaccination schedule, which the governor said was happening in "very rapid time."
Manchester and Salem districts were scheduled to begin vaccination distribution this week as well.
“We are happy to be able to not only offer the vaccination to all of our Pinkerton employees but to those of some of our sending town schools as well,” said Pinkerton Academy Headmaster Dr. Timothy Powers. “We recognize the importance this plays in the lives of many people, and we are glad we can be a part of it.”
Pinkerton will host a second round of the vaccination on Sunday, April 11.