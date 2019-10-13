Pizzastock kicks off fall open mic nights

WINDHAM — Pizzastock, the music and fundraising arm of the Jason R. Flood Memorial, hosts free open mic nights on the third Thursday of each month at The Grind Rail Trail Café, 3 Rockingham Road, Windham, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Dates for the Fall Series of open mic nights are Oct. 24 and Nov. 21. The October event will also be a costume event, so wear a favorite costume and get ready to perform. The free events provide an opportunity for local youth musicians and artists to perform publicly.
Pizzastock was launched in 2017 as a way for the Flood family to connect with local youth musicians and honor the memory of Jason Flood. In its third year, Pizzastock is now expanding its reach by bringing even more bands together and providing community nonprofits a forum to openly discuss mental health issues and suicide prevention.
“Our first year of open mic nights was a great success,” said Doug Flood, executive director for the Jason R. Flood Memorial. “We were thrilled to see over 50 teens and young adults in attendance. By creating an environment where young adults can come together, support each other and try out new things, we can start to build a stronger more resilient community."
Members from the Jason R. Flood Memorial and Pizzastock will be on hand to help out with sound and to check in with the youth.
“We are so fortunate to have spaces like The Grind (that) are willing to share their business in the off hours for events like this,” said Flood. “We thank Mel Davis and her Grind crew for opening their doors to the community and always encouraging self-expression and artistic endeavors.”
There is no advance registration required for the evenings. Performers need only to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to sign up for a seven-minute time slot.
“Bring your instrument, a small ensemble, read a poem, act out a scene or tell some jokes, family-friendly of course,” Flood said. “The mic is yours for seven minutes. Be creative and have a blast!”
Interested businesses and individuals wanting to sponsor an evening or contribute in-kind donations can contact event coordinators at 603-247-3027 or visit pizzastock.org, the event page on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pizzastock, or through the Jason Flood Memorial page at Facebook.com/JasonFlood.