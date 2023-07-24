DERRY — Hundreds of people turned out for the summer edition of the annual Pizzastock to honor Derry teen Jason Flood, who died by suicide in November 2016.
The Jason R. Flood Memorial Fund was created after the suicide of Jason, a Pinkerton graduate, according to a write-up on the Pizzastock web page. “He was a high functioning bright student, athlete, and musician with undiagnosed depression. The Flood family wants to raise awareness and the ability to speak up and reach out when warning signs are recognized.”
Events are held in both the summer and winter, featuring 16 bands throughout the day, along with food, games, a tribute wall, and local organizations with information about suicide prevention.
The events help support suicide prevention and awareness. Doug and Danielle Flood started Pizzastock as a tribute to their son.
