DERRY — The memory of a teen life, hours of music, and plenty of pizza was how Pizzastock 5 honored Jason Flood and his impact on his friends, family and community.
For those attending last Saturday's event held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry, it was also a time to share thoughts, and gain support from community resources on suicide and mental health awareness.
Pizzastock 5 returned to Derry, hosted by the Jason R. Flood Memorial and a tribute to teen Jason Flood, who died of suicide in 2016.
Following Flood's death, his parents Doug and Danielle, formed the nonprofit Jason R. Flood Memorial organization in tribute to their son.
The first Pizzastock was in 2017, headlined by Flood’s band MKAO and raising $2,200 in its inaugural event to support the Sonshine Soup Kitchen.
More Pizzastock events followed in the years ahead, keeping that mission alive to encourage and exhibit local musicians, encourage charitable work in the community and to continue remembering Jason.
The Jason R. Flood Memorial also got underway as a nonprofit effort to support the youth in the area and forge communication and support.
“The goal of Pizzastock is to raise awareness of suicide prevention and for teens to feel comfortable to speak up and reach out when warning signs are recognized,” according to a press release.
It’s also a goal for “healing through music, connecting with community,” the release added.
Since that first Pizzastock event in 2017, more than 60 young musicians have participated in events.
Saturday's event included several stages where young musicians played music all day.
Pizzastock also presents a traveling series throughout the year, showcasing local youth musicians at area venues throughout southern New Hampshire.
Pizzastock is also highlighted in a documentary with links available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JasonFloodMemorialPage/videos/3195357190738344.