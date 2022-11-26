PLAISTOW — Selectmen are concerned that a new proposal from the Beede Site Group would make the waste oil Superfund site less safe for future use.
An original agreement looked to have the 41-acre site cleaned up for possible residential, recreation and conservation uses.
The Superfund site was the former home to a waste oil storage and recycling facility, where oil contaminated the soil and groundwater.
The group now wants to modify the agreement for the restored land to be used only for future passive recreation with universally-accessible trails and areas for wildlife habitat conservation.
Mike Skinner, the group’s project coordinator, presented a proposal to Plaistow’s board to drop the residential standard from the initial Record of Decision.
Removing the standard to develop housing would change the depth of soil needed to be removed throughout the site in the cleanup process.
Currently, 10 feet of soil is to be dug up and offloaded. The updated proposal for passive recreation and conservation as Beede’s end use would require only two feet of soil to be removed.
The board questioned the new changes.
Vice Chairman Bill Coye and Selectman Darrell Britton both want to hear more information from the Environmental Protection Agency on the matter.
“We want it as clean as the town anticipated it would be from the beginning,” Britton said at the meeting. “If we wanted to put housing for the elderly there, or work-force housing, we want it to be clean enough without any ramifications.”
Skinner said the new proposal would still take care of hot spot areas of oil spill that saturated the soil with polychlorinated biphenyls – PCBs. Those spots would be fully dug up.
But he added, “If there’s modification to remove the residential standard, the safe level changes how much you have to take out.”
Skinner told the board the original remedy was put in place because there was consideration to build homes with basements on the restored area.
The change also saves the group money, Skinner said, which can be reallocated into the site elsewhere.
Chairman Jay DeRoche noted the EPA still needs to approve the new plan, regardless of the board’s support.
DeRoche said while the group’s plan would be beneficial to the town, he still wants the 10 feet of soil dug up to remove as much contamination as possible.
Town Manager Greg Colby was present at the Board of Selectmen meeting this week.
“The town supports what they are proposing,” Colby said. “What the board doesn’t support is the cleanup being ramped down.”
The Beede Site Group funds the waste oil site cleanup. The price tag on the cleanup would be reduced with less soil depth needing removal.
Colby said that while selectmen aren’t opposed to the plan or trails, the board is trying to digest the long-term ramifications for the town.
Residents’ safety has been the utmost priority from the town’s standpoint in regards to the Beede site.
The board plans to do a site walk through Beede and host a public meeting for residents to field questions to the Beede Site Group.
