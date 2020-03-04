PLAISTOW — The looming Timberlane withdrawal vote and high residential taxes were at the center of the topics discussed at the Plaistow Public Library Tuesday as candidates for town and school positions answered voters' questions.
While residents will decide at the polls Tuesday if they want to withdraw from the regional district, the two people seeking to be elected to the town's school board position have different views on the withdrawal.
Former School Board member Peter Bealo said he doesn't support withdrawing at this time.
"Sadly I think there are some flaws in the analysis, I think it deserves more study," Bealo said. He said he will follow through as a board member with whatever voters choose, saying his project management experience can "help us go through the chaos.”
His opponent Barbra Kiszka, who served on the withdrawal committee, debuted her withdrawal supporting stickers Tuesday night. She acknowledged the costs might be more than estimated by the committee, but it would be better for the district in the long-run, she said.
"This is about (the) many years Hampstead and Timberlane haven’t been equal," she said. "Looking at this we have almost nothing in common, we need to withdraw."
Kiszka added that the withdrawal will reduce the number of lawsuits the district has. Bealo said he would advise board members to be aware of state statutes and run the board according to the law.
Michael Mascola, who is running unopposed for the district's budget committee said, “I support the withdrawal, but I’m not confident in the numbers I have seen.”
Knowing the district often has turbulent public meetings, the two men running for the Timberlane moderator position both touted experience as their strength. Robert Harb, of Plaistow, and Barry Hantman, of Danville, are moderators for each of their respective towns, they agreed that the school district annual meeting is a totally different experience.
Harb has stepped up the past two years to run the meeting as the elected moderator has been unable to attend the meetings. He said that experience will help him continue the job if elected district moderator.
Hantman's decade as town moderator gives him two more years of experience moderating, he said.
Plaistow residents are still concerned over their recent tax bills that increased significantly due to a reassessment of residential home values. Budget Committee candidates Darrell Britton and Bob Hamilton said that the town needs to reduce spending and businesses need to pay more in taxes.
"I think that the commercial district should pay a disproportionate amount of money versus the residents," Britton said.
Currently the property tax rate is the same for all property in town whether its commercial or residential. Last fall the reassessment made residential property owners' taxes increase more on average and decreased many property taxes for commercial property owners, according to town records.
Hamilton also cited the lack of population growth in town as a reason why the town needs to reduce its spending.
"The budget has taken seven years to increase $1 million (previously) to increase that much in (the past) two years," Hamilton said.
Unopposed Board of Selectmen candidate Jay DeRoche agreed the town had to try to keep its costs as low as possible.
As for the planning board, incumbent Tim Moore is vying against newcomer Karen Robinson for the position. Both Moore and Robinson talked about development on Route 125 near the Sanborn Candies building.
"Back in 1988 we eliminated housing because we didn’t want single family homes on 125, but things have changed," Moore said, adding he would be interested in considering mixed-uses for properties near there.
Robinson said she didn't want it to be a repeat of the bigger box stores down the road, she would "encourage smaller businesses which have been discouraged."
The consensus from everyone Tuesday was they hope people will get out to vote.
“No matter who you vote for, the biggest thing please just go out and vote," Britton said.
Polls are open at Pollard School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 10.