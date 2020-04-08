PLAISTOW — Multiple Plaistow homes are currently without power after a car collided with a utility pole on Old Country Road earlier this morning, according to fire Capt. Scott Vezina.
Vezina said the incident occurred at 7:14 a.m. and no one was injured in the crash. He said there was nothing suspicious about the crash, and that he did not know of any underlying medical conditions that may have caused the driver to crash into the pole.
Alec O'Meara, the media relations manager at the electric company Unitil, said in a statement that the outage affects approximately 205 homes and businesses.
The majority of the homes affected are in the area surrounding Kingston Road and Old Country Road, Vezina said, adding that Unitil was at the scene by around 8:30 a.m.
O'Meara said that power should be restored between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Vezina added that the power outage is definitely causing some buzz on social media, which he said is likely attributed to the fact that many people are home as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Jan Adkins, who lives in Plaistow and was affected by the power outage, said she lost power at around 7:15 a.m. She also said that she is now without water, and she noted that "being quarantined even for a few hours without all that" was difficult.
Adkins also expressed concern for students who might need electricity for remote learning.