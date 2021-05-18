Plaistow chairman out after 'no confidence' vote

PLAISTOW — A regularly scheduled Board of Selectmen meeting ended suddenly Monday night after members expressed no confidence in Chairman Greg Taillon.
Taillon was ousted with a 4-1 vote initiated by Jay DeRoche and seconded by Darrell Britton. Members John Blinn Sr. and Bill Coye also supported it. Taillon cast the sole opposing vote.
“We were surprised by it,” Blinn said. “It shocked us. Things have been going not so bad, so this was kind of out of the blue.”
Board members sat in complete silence for nearly 10 seconds after DeRoche’s motion.
He explained eventually that his issues with Taillon are two-fold, and both rooted in communication issues.
DeRoche said he found out about a town employee being placed on leave, as well as a local Boston post cane recipient, from local media.
He did not name the employee, however, police Chief Douglas Mullin was recently announced as the subject of an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General. A police union representative says Mullin assaulted a subordinate officer at work.
It has been reported that Mullin remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the state probe.
The outgoing chairman responded, “if that is the reason you’re taking me out as chair, shame on you.”
He said he was complying with state law in not discussing personnel issues with the board.
‘“You have it in your mind that you’re entitled to personnel issues in the town —you are not,” he said. “We are not entitled to personnel information.”
DeRoche argued that Taillon should have found a way to inform selectmen. Britton agreed.
“That’s a huge event to me, and I didn’t want to hear about it at the hardware store,” he said.
A new chairman was not immediately named. The matter will be taken up at next week's meeting.