Plaistow district court to move 

PLAISTOW — Plaistow's district courthouse will be moved to an alternative location due to deficiencies in the building, according to a Jan. 24 letter from the chair of the New Hampshire Court Accreditation Commission.
The courthouse, home of the 10th Circuit Court, will be stripped of its Americans with Disabilities Act accreditation. In addition to “ADA-related deficiencies,” the letter cites security concerns and physical limitations of the building as reasons for the decision.
The loss of accreditation will become effective May 1, according to the letter.
“This action is necessary to protect the rights, safety and security of judges and staff of the court, as well as all others who must enter the facility,” Associate Justice James Bassett writes in the correspondence.
Chairwoman Francine Hart brought the Board of Selectmen's attention to the situation during Monday night’s meeting, noting that the board was not aware of the situation when they approved the 2020 operating budget just days before.
“So that kind of puts us in a sticky wicket on a bunch of things,” she said, noting that the town will not only lose revenue, but will now have to pay police officers overtime and mileage to travel to another location, most likely in another town, for court proceedings.
“Instead of walking across the street to go to court, they are going to have to get into a vehicle and drive somewhere,” she said. The courthouse is located at 14 Elm St. The police station is in close proximity at 27 Elm St.
She added that officers could be “pulled off of duty to drive there (to court),” and that the Police Department was “blindsided.”
Greg Colby, assistant town manager and finance director, said the court pays the town about $45,000 per year in rent, but greater than the loss of revenue will be the added expense of overtime and travel for police officers.
He said, “That certainly was not accounted for when this budget was built.”
At this time, there is no estimate for the added Police Department expenses, according to Hart, but the town hopes to have a rough estimate by the end of the week. Depending on the estimate, the board agreed to consider bringing a motion to change the 2020 operating budget during the deliberative session on Feb.1.
“The hard part is we don't really know where they are relocating,” Hart said.
She added that it would not be “economically or geographically feasible” to update the courthouse in a way which would satisfy the commission.
“They want way more parking spaces than we physically have geography for,” Hart said.