PLAISTOW — Lucinda Ward and her family of three lost everything when a 3-alarm blaze engulfed their condominium on Newton Road the afternoon of Dec. 1.
The family has since received an outpouring of support to help rebuild.
The Plaistow community, family and friends have helped with donations, ranging from clothing and shoes to gift cards and toiletries. A GoFundMe online fundraiser has raised $14,000 in less than a week.
They have been in transit — between a family member’s house and a neighbor’s condo — while looking for temporary housing of their own.
It’s been an overwhelming week for the three as they process what happened and try to move forward.
Ward was at home working remotely the day of the fire — in her condo where her family lived for 15 years. Her 13-year-old son was on the bus home from Timberlane Middle School and her husband was still at work.
She said the fire started from the dryer, which was empty but had just been used. She tried to extinguish small flames, but they reignited and quickly spread between to the washing machine, prompting a 911 call.
Ward was able to get out of the condo with her dog, purse and clothes on her back.
Plaistow firefighters arrived on scene within minutes.
“They were there a heartbeat later and they ran in,” Ward said. “Apparently the fire just engulfed so fast.”
Thirteen local departments aided in the call on a blustery afternoon.
“We were standing in front of the condo,” Ward said. “I didn’t even know there were flames shooting out of the back of the condo until the next day. Somebody sent a picture and said, ‘Was this your house?’”
Ward thought it was the gusting winds making the smoke out back hard for the the firefighters to control. She didn’t realize that her home was engulfed in flames.
“I saw only smoke coming out from the front and roof,” Ward said. “I never knew there were flames.”
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but witness statements all appear to be accurate.
All of the Ward family’s belongings were lost.
The emotional mother and wife explained, “I know it’s just stuff, but that was our whole life.”
Knutsen said firefighters on scene work not only to ensure everyone is unharmed, but to stop property loss, including items inside the home that hold sentimental value.
“Some people have the misunderstanding that they are just belongings and can be replaced,” Knutsen said. “Those people have never sat in the front yard of someone who owns property that just lost everything and had a conversation with them.”
Ward said she thought some items would be salvageable from the debris, but a few days later everything reeked of smoke. Belongings were melted.
She said the fire chief told her the first floor had reached 1,000 degrees.
The community has stepped up and reached out to help with immediate needs.
The fire department is working with the Plaistow Lions Club and Plaistow Community Cares to also aid the family. Donation bins are inside the fire station.
Toothbrushes, toothpaste, winter jackets, boots, clothing, shampoos and soaps are some of the many things that have been dropped off.
“It’s overwhelming,” Ward said. “We are so fortunate to have an amazing community and family and friends. I just want to say thank you to everybody, absolutely everybody.”
In the aftermath, her son called from a friend’s house, asking if Ward could retrieve a sweatshirt from the condo for him.
“I’m like, ‘I can’t grab you anything, there’s nothing to grab,’” Ward told her son.
The family has received gift cards to various stores, and Ward was able to buy the exact sweatshirts her son lost in an effort to bring him some comfort while life carries on.
The boy is still attending school, and the middle school community has also shown support.
The family is looking for a housing option for the next year before their condominium is expected to be inhabitable. They hope to stay in the immediate area.
“It’s about the commute and trying to keep everything as normal for my son,” Ward said. “It’s about making sure he is okay.”
Through it all, Ward is grateful to all the firefighters and emergency responders who tried to rescue the house and didn’t get hurt in the process.
She said there are no words to express her gratitude to everyone who has checked on them and donated items.
“We are all alive,” Ward said. “Everything else will fall into place.”
