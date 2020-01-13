PLAISTOW — Christ Knutsen, a native of Sevierville, Tennessee, recently became the new Plaistow Fire Department Chief, according to a statement from the Fire Department on Monday.
The statement said Knutsen started with the department on Jan. 6. Knutsen adapted well to his coworkers and Plaistow, however, he “is quite unimpressed with the lack of ‘Sweet Tea’ in the area,” according to the statement.
Knutsen served as a captain and training officer with the City of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Fire Department since 1997, according to the Fire Department.
The new fire chief has an associate's degree in Fire Science and is currently finishing up a bachelor's degree in public safety administration and homeland security, according to the statement.
The statement also listed a variety of certifications and accomplishments by Knutsen, including Fire Officer-IV, Nationally Registered Paramedic (working on reciprocity for New Hampshire), Haz-Mat Technician, Emergency Management and Operations, Chief Officer Development, Public Safety Leadership Academy, and "the whole table of contents of a cortication booklet."
Knutsen has a wife and two children, according to the statement, and they love New England.
“We look forward to the educational and experience he brings with him and wish him a long, healthy and prosperous career with us and with the town,” the statement said.