PLAISTOW — The town has hired a new police chief after the position had been vacant for a year and a half as lawsuits with its former, ousted chief delayed the process.
John Santoro starts the chief’s job on Monday, May 1, according to a memo from Town Manager Greg Colby sent to town employees and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes from Framingham State University where he’s spent the last 12 years, most recently as its chief of police.
Santoro has 33 years of public safety experience, including two decades with the Methuen Police Department in various roles.
Colby said in the memo that it’s been “an extensive and lengthy search” for a police chief.
Plaistow has been without a permanent chief since former police Chief Douglas Mullin was fired in October 2021.
The Board of Selectmen cited inefficiency within the department as to why they terminated Mullin.
Controversy surrounded Mullin earlier in 2021. He was investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General for allegedly assaulting a subordinate officer. He was cleared of any wrongdoings.
After Mullin’s termination, the town contracted with Richard Kane, a retired police chief from Exeter, as interim chief, serving in a part-time, administrative role. He was not a town employee and did not receive any benefits.
Kane helped address staffing and training to improve the department and its culture.
Lawsuits between Mullin and town officials remained ongoing, as Mullin felt he should be reinstated as police chief on a technicality because a selectman, not the town manager, signed his termination paperwork. A judge in 2022 ruled against Mullin.
Colby said the hiring of Santoro will be “good for everyone.”
In his memo, Colby spoke about Santoro’s professionalism and how he’s a great fit for the department.
“Chief Santoro is a respected leader in law enforcement and has a proven record of policing, emergency management and progressive leadership,” Colby wrote.
He added that Santoro brings a wealth of professional experience that will benefit the Plaistow Police Department as well as the community.
Santoro has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration and graduated from the FBI’s LEEDA trilogy program, Colby said, adding that the committee that was involved in the hiring process is also pleased with the decision.
Colby said while the litigation with Mullin remains open, he hopes this hire brings some closure to the past difficulties with the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.