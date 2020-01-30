PLAISTOW — Plaistow voters will have the chance to voice their opinions and concerns on Saturday, Feb. 1 during the annual town deliberative session.
The warrant has 20 articles that cover topics including salt sheds, road repairs, capital reserve funds and a $9.7 million operating budget.
The deliberative session starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Pollard School, located at 120 Main St. There will be opportunities to discuss and debate a variety of town expenditures including new highway equipment and repairs on the landfill cap.
At the deliberative session, voters can change the wording of warrant articles. They will have a final say on March 10 at the polls, when they can weigh in on the warrant articles and pick the candidates for the 11 municipal positions up for election.
Pollard Road repair
The Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee both unanimously voted in support of a $90,000 project to repair the Pollard Road culvert. A culvert is a pipe that carries water underneath a road. Taxes would not be raised in the event that the article passes, and funds would be taken from the general fund.
Tax relief trust fund
The board voted in favor of establishing a tax relief trust fund for the elderly and disabled. No tax money would be placed into the fund, but residents can voluntarily donate to the fund, which will be used to reduce property taxes for elderly and disabled residents with a low income. The board would be responsible for disbursing the donations.
Conflict of interest committee
The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously in favor of changing the wording of Plaistow’s conflict of interest code.
If residents vote in favor of adopting the new code, the committee would consist of five members serving staggered three-year terms. Members would need to be citizens residing in Plaistow, and they could not be employed by the town or in any type of contractual agreement with the town.
Family members serving on town committees or boards would no longer preclude a Plaistow resident from being elected to the conflict of interest committee. If a petition is filed involving a family member, committee members would not be part of the decision.