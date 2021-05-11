PLAISTOW — “How ‘bout that?”
Allan “Stoney” Stone had little to say Monday when he was presented the Boston Post Cane, acknowledging him as the oldest living Plaistow resident. But surrounded by close friends and family on a warm spring afternoon, the 95-year-old was all smiles.
Town Historian Jim Peck and members of the Board of Selectmen led a small gathering in Stone’s front yard on Whiton Place. There, he became the town’s 12th recipient of the cane since 1975, when it turned up after being lost for several years.
The last post cane holder was Verna Marie Carbone, who was 102 when she died peacefully Jan. 30, according to her obituary.
Stone’s daughters, Debbie Jackson and Carrie Howe, say their dad has lived in his Plaistow home since the early 1950s. He joined the Navy shortly after graduating from Haverhill High School in 1943, and went on to become a private pilot following his service in WWII.
Many in attendance at Monday’s ceremony had memories of flying with Stoney — some more daring than others. His Piper Cub plane was equipped with floats for landing in the summer that were replaced with skis come winter.
"Did you all have fun?" he asked after some of the stories were retold.
He was known to land on local lakes and ponds, as well as Ossipee Lake and others further north, in Maine. Stone’s family says he would be eager to pilot once more, if his health allowed. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, as well.
Stone said he will find a special place to keep his new cane — a replica of the ebony and gold-tipped original on display at the historical society’s museum.
“I just want to thank everyone for being here,” Stone said. “This is great.”