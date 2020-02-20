PLAISTOW — The man who police say blockaded himself in his home earlier this month after threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun pleaded not guilty to three felony charges of domestic violence, criminal threatening and reckless conduct in Rockingham County Superior Court on Feb. 13.
Michael Mgrdichian, 37, 3 Barker St., continues to be held on $25,000 bail at the Rockingham County Jail, according to court documents.
If he posts bail, the judge said he must stay away from his ex-girlfriend and her family, refrain from using drugs or alcohol and avoid using a gun for any reason.
The Plaistow Police Department received a 911 call at 11:31 p.m. on Feb. 1 from a 23-year-old woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Mgrdichian, fired a gun at the ground about a foot away from her, according to court documents.
The woman told the dispatcher that she was arguing with Mgrdichian about her new boyfriend outside her home when he threatened to shoot her and himself, according to a sworn statement, or affidavit, by police.
Mgrdichian then fired a 9mm Taurus handgun at the asphalt, according to the documents, which resulted in debris hitting the woman’s leg.
She received minor injuries and declined treatment, according to court documents.
Later, police discovered a bullet casing and freshly disturbed asphalt outside the woman’s home, according to court documents.
After firing the gun, police say that Mgrdichian drove to his condo.
Officers called Mgrdichian numerous times, according to court documents, but he did not answer. The affidavit states that officers were able to trace the phone number to the area around Mgrdichian’s home on Barker Street where they found him and his car.
Police said that they were able to see someone walking around inside the condo with a flashlight, and that the windows were covered with curtains and blankets.
At some point in the night, court documents state, the attached condo units and surrounding homes were evacuated.
State police and a SWAT team made several attempts throughout the night to speak with Mgrdichian, according to court documents, and tear gas was used without initial success.
After deploying more tear gas, court documents state the Mgrdichian made contact with state police and he exited his home at 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 2.
After a standoff that lasted hours, he was taken into custody without incident, according to court documents.
Mgrdichian’s gun was recovered by police disassembled in his car, according to court documents.